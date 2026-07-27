565 servant theft cases in two-and-a-half years raise red flags

HYDERABAD: Servant thefts have emerged as a growing concern in Hyderabad, with police recording 565 such cases over the last two-and-a-half years. Of these, 173 were reported in the Jubilee Hills zone, followed by Secunderabad (88), Khairatabad (77), Golconda (70), Rajendranagar (63), Shamshabad (49) and Charminar (45).

According to data, servant theft cases declined from 173 in 2024 to 149 in 2025. However, officials said the overall trend remains worrying, with incidents still significantly higher than in previous years.

According to police analysis, many of these thefts stem from negligence while hiring domestic workers, with homeowners and business owners often skipping background checks and police verification.

Rather than acting on impulse, the accused most of the time spend time building trust, studying their employers’ routines, identifying where cash and jewellery are kept, and waiting for the right opportunity to strike.

IT professionals, students living alone and elderly residents are among the most frequent victims.

In areas with a high concentration of IT companies, commercial establishments and upscale residential complexes, busy lifestyles often lead people to hire domestic help without proper verification.

The analysis also found instances of organised gangs from other states, and in some cases from abroad, allegedly gaining entry into homes by posing as domestic workers before carrying out thefts and other offences.