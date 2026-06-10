Thinking of Postponing Your Period? Experts warn

Every year, thousands of women take medicines to delay or pause their periods ahead of a wedding, long-haul flight, sports event, or simply for convenience. It may seem harmless, but doctors warn that in certain individuals, these medicines can increase the risk of a potentially life-threatening condition called Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).
DVT occurs when a blood clot forms in the deeper veins of the body, most commonly in the leg. It often begins quietly with swelling, heaviness, warmth, or redness, symptoms many women mistake for fatigue or a muscle strain. “The reason doctors worry about it is because the clot does not always stay there. Sometimes, part of it can travel to the lungs and suddenly cause severe breathing difficulty. That situation can become serious very fast,” explains Dr Manjula Anagani, Padma Shri awardee and clinical director at CARE Hospitals.
She adds, “In some patients the clot remains stable, while in others it may move suddenly and cause complications without much warning. That is also why persistent symptoms should not be ignored or monitored at home for too long without medical assessment.”
Period-delay medicines generally fall into two categories: hormonal tablets and non-hormonal options such as tranexamic acid. While both are commonly used, hormonal medicines carry a greater clotting risk. “Certain hormonal medicines can slightly increase clotting tendency in some women, particularly medicines containing estrogen. This is something seen with some birth control pills and a few fertility-related treatments as well,” says Dr Manjula.
Dr Anil Mamidi, consultant vascular and endovascular surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, says, “Period-delay medicines such as hormonal tablets and tranexamic acid are generally safe when used for short durations under a doctor’s guidance. However, self-medication or frequent use may lead to side effects, including hormonal imbalance, irregular bleeding, and increased clotting risk in susceptible women.”
Dr Manjula notes that the risk rises further when other factors already exist. “The risk from hormonal medicines becomes higher when other factors are already present like smoking, obesity, prolonged travel, lack of movement, previous clotting history, or strong family history,” the doctor notes.
Recognising DVT early can be life-saving. Watch for swelling, pain, tenderness, redness, or unusual warmth in one leg. Dr Manjula explains, “Some women notice warmth over the area or say the leg suddenly feels heavier than usual. Because the swelling may not look severe initially, people often wait it out at home for several days.” Other warning signs include persistent heavy bleeding, severe abdominal pain, or allergic reactions.
If DVT is suspected, Dr Manjula recommends getting a Doppler scan promptly and cautions against repeatedly massaging the leg or continuing intense physical activity despite symptoms.
The good news is that the risks are largely manageable. “Staying active, drinking enough fluids, avoiding very long periods of sitting, and maintaining healthy weight all reduce risk. During travel, regular walking and stretching the legs are important,” notes Dr Manjula.
Dr Anil advises consulting a gynaecologist before using period-delay pills, especially if underlying health conditions exist. “Maintaining hydration, avoiding smoking, staying physically active during travel, and limiting repeated use can reduce risks,” he says, adding that non-hormonal options or planning schedules naturally whenever possible are worth considering.
Most importantly, both doctors agree that the conversation should begin with a doctor and not at a pharmacy counter or social media thread. A short-term convenience should never come at the cost of long-term health.'