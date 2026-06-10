Thinking of Postponing Your Period? Experts warn

DVT occurs when a blood clot forms in the deeper veins of the body, most commonly in the leg. It often begins quietly with swelling, heaviness, warmth, or redness, symptoms many women mistake for fatigue or a muscle strain. “The reason doctors worry about it is because the clot does not always stay there. Sometimes, part of it can travel to the lungs and suddenly cause severe breathing difficulty. That situation can become serious very fast,” explains Dr Manjula Anagani, Padma Shri awardee and clinical director at CARE Hospitals.