Rehmat festival honours stories of courage, compassion and sacrifice

The loss of a loved one in an act of violence leaves behind a grief that never truly fades. Families who have lost someone carry the weight of unanswered questions and painful memories for the rest of their lives. Yet, amid these tragedies, there are stories of extraordinary courage, compassion, and selflessness. Rehmat, a two-day festival hosted at Lamakaan, was conceived to honour such heroes — individuals who stood up against violence and hatred, often at great personal risk.
On a rainy evening, people gathered at the venue to listen to stories of sacrifice and resilience. The event began with tributes to those who had lost their lives and reflections on the conflicts and violence that continue to affect communities across the country and the world. The audience listened in silence as speakers shared stories that were both heartbreaking and inspiring.
Speaking about the significance of the festival, Rehmat Award recipient and event host Harsh Mander explained the need to celebrate acts of courage in difficult times. “Both India and the world are passing through a very difficult time. More and more countries are choosing leaders who are teaching us to hate. It has increasingly become dangerous to be a minority of any kind, while governments often convince the dominant group that it is both powerful and yet somehow persecuted by a vulnerable minority. In this context, it is important to remember that this is not the full story. There are people who stand up and risk their lives, whether during communal violence or incidents like the violence in Manipur. It is important to recognise and publicly celebrate these heroes who reflect not just kindness and compassion, but courageous kindness — people willing to risk their own lives to protect others and stop violence. It is also what I call radical love, a love for which you are willing to give your life. I have always heard stories of people who saved lives, and this event is a way of acknowledging them,” he said.
The two-day festival featured book readings, poetry sessions, conversations, and musical performances, creating a space for reflection and dialogue. According to Harsh, the focus was not only on honouring these heroes but also on understanding their motivations.
The first day featured a storytelling session by Elahe Hiptoola and Deepti Girotra, followed by a poetry reading by Amir Ullah Khan. The second day centred on conversations with the awardees and concluded with a musical performance by Anuj Gurwara and friends. Throughout the festival, stories of courage, sacrifice, and humanity resonated deeply with the audience. Many left the venue visibly moved, carrying with them not only memories of loss but also renewed faith in the power of compassion and courage in the face of hatred.