Rehmat festival honours stories of courage, compassion and sacrifice

Speaking about the significance of the festival, Rehmat Award recipient and event host Harsh Mander explained the need to celebrate acts of courage in difficult times. “Both India and the world are passing through a very difficult time. More and more countries are choosing leaders who are teaching us to hate. It has increasingly become dangerous to be a minority of any kind, while governments often convince the dominant group that it is both powerful and yet somehow persecuted by a vulnerable minority. In this context, it is important to remember that this is not the full story. There are people who stand up and risk their lives, whether during communal violence or incidents like the violence in Manipur. It is important to recognise and publicly celebrate these heroes who reflect not just kindness and compassion, but courageous kindness — people willing to risk their own lives to protect others and stop violence. It is also what I call radical love, a love for which you are willing to give your life. I have always heard stories of people who saved lives, and this event is a way of acknowledging them,” he said.