HYDRAA expands lake revival drive with four new projects worth Rs 107 crore

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA on Thursday launched restoration works for four more lakes in and around Hyderabad at an estimated cost of Rs 107 crore as part of its efforts to mitigate urban flooding and improve groundwater recharge.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inaugurated the works at Ibrahim Pedda Cheruvu in Ibrahim Bagh, Bhagirathamma Cheruvu in Puppalaguda, Kamuni Cheruvu in Moosapet and Kapra lake in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. He performed puja at Ibrahim Pedda Cheruvu and Kamuni Cheruvu before formally launching the projects.

The restoration covers Kamuni Cheruvu (48 acres), Ibrahim Pedda Cheruvu (97 acres), Bhagirathamma Cheruvu (54 acres) and Kapra lake (112 acres).

Locals welcomed the initiative, saying it would help address sewage issues, reduce mosquito breeding and improve the surroundings.

Ranganath directed officials to completely remove silt and foul odours, develop proper inlets and outlets for stormwater flow, and maintain the same quality standards adopted for the six lakes restored in the first phase while taking up 14 lakes in the second phase.

He said the projects should improve flood mitigation, groundwater recharge and environmental sustainability. Plans are also underway to develop walking tracks, open gyms, children’s play areas and other recreational facilities around the lakes. Larger lakes may also get boating facilities through the Tourism department.