Be part of India’s space leap: Astronaut to students

HYDERABAD: India must make Mission Gaganyaan a success, and the work towards it is progressing steadily, said Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, urging students to contribute to building a developed India by 2047.

He was speaking at Vigyan Vaibhav 2.0 – Space Convention & Project Expo, organised by the Kalam Institution of Youth Excellence at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The event aimed to promote scientific awareness, innovation and space education among students and young innovators. More than 5,000 students from schools and colleges across Hyderabad and neighbouring districts took part in the programme, along with educators, scientists and industry representatives.