Be part of India’s space leap: Astronaut to students

HYDERABAD: India must make Mission Gaganyaan a success, and the work towards it is progressing steadily, said Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, urging students to contribute to building a developed India by 2047.
He was speaking at Vigyan Vaibhav 2.0 – Space Convention & Project Expo, organised by the Kalam Institution of Youth Excellence at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
The event aimed to promote scientific awareness, innovation and space education among students and young innovators. More than 5,000 students from schools and colleges across Hyderabad and neighbouring districts took part in the programme, along with educators, scientists and industry representatives.
A major highlight was the Space Expo, which showcased space-related exhibits and innovations. Schools also presented their projects and initiatives, encouraging interactive learning beyond classrooms.
Shukla interacted with students, answered questions on careers in the space sector and encouraged them to pursue science, technology and engineering.
Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said Vigyan Vaibhav symbolises the strength derived from knowledge. Referring to CV Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect and India’s strides in space, pharmaceuticals and emerging technologies, he said the country’s scientific journey reflects intellectual excellence.