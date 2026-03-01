Healthcare on wheels for tribal villages in Khammam

HYDERABAD: For tribal children in Khammam’s remote forest villages, even a fever once meant travelling several kilometres for treatment. That hardship may now ease. In an initiative touted to be a first-of-its-kind, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency and the Telangana Forest Development Corporation have set up mobile container hospital sub-centres in Relakayalapalli and Chandrayyapalem villages.

The facilities have been established in Agency areas under the Karepally and Sattupalli ranges of the Khammam Forest Division, using CSR funds from TGFDC. Equipped with emergency medical equipment and basic infrastructure, the units aim to provide timely primary healthcare to tribal communities living in reserve forest areas.

Khammam District Forest Officer Siddhartha Vikram Singh says the two beneficiary villages fall under the Singareni Primary Health Centre and Gangaram Primary Health Centre jurisdictions respectively.

He adds that the objective of the programme is to eliminate the difficulties faced by tribal residents, particularly children, who had to travel long distances for emergency treatment.

“By setting up these mobile container hospitals with essential life-saving equipment, we are ensuring that primary healthcare reaches people at their doorsteps. This will strengthen medical services in remote areas and improve health security for the villagers,” Singh says.