Policies to protect jobs amid rising AI impact sought

HYDERABAD: A roundtable discussion on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on employment and workers’ rights was held in Hyderabad on Saturday, with speakers calling for urgent policy reforms to safeguard jobs and ensure responsible adoption of emerging technologies.

Organised by the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) IT domain, the meeting focused on the theme “Governing AI’s Impact on Jobs: Risks, Rights and Reform.” The discussion highlighted growing concerns that rapid automation and AI adoption could displace workers, particularly in sectors such as IT services, business process outsourcing (BPO), finance and other knowledge-based industries.

They said that while AI-driven innovation is transforming industries, its deployment must not come at the cost of job security and economic stability. They stressed the need for strong policies to ensure transparency in AI-driven job restructuring and to protect mid-career professionals who may be vulnerable to technological disruptions.

AIPC member Raghu emphasised workers’ rights in the age of AI, including access to reskilling opportunities, algorithmic transparency and safeguards against unfair or biased AI systems. He argued that technology should enhance human capabilities rather than replace workers without adequate protections.