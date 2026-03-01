Telangana delivers a jab in fight against cervical cancer

HYDERABAD: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha on Saturday launched the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for girls aged 14-15 years at the district hospital in King Koti.

The programme will run for three months and aims to cover 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh girls across the state. In the first month, the vaccine will be administered at government general hospitals, area hospitals and community health centres, before being extended to Primary Health Centres.

Speaking at the launch, the minister said 55,000 to 60,000 cancer cases are reported annually in the state and the number could rise by 10% over the next five years.

To address the growing burden, the government has formulated a comprehensive cancer policy. Day care cancer centres have been set up in every district, screening units established for early detection and extensive diagnostic services provided for women through Arogya Mahila Clinics.

The minister noted that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the country, with around 3,200 cases reported in the state each year. He urged parents and eligible girls to participate in the vaccination drive as a preventive measure.