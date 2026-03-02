Drunk youth drags traffic cop on bonnet in Hyderabad, arrested

HYDERABAD: Gachibowli police arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly hitting a traffic constable and dragging him for nearly 1 km on his car bonnet at the IIIT Junction on Saturday.

The accused, Gurrampati Tarun of Narsingi, had earlier rammed a car from behind at Nanakramguda and fled towards ORR Gachibowli. The impact caused the other driver to lose control and hit a kerb. A traffic home guard alerted the control room about the fleeing vehicle.

Traffic constable E Narsimhulu, on duty at IIIT Junction, received instructions around 10.50 am to intercept the car. When signalled to stop, the driver slowed briefly before accelerating towards the constable, who fell onto the bonnet. Despite being aware of his presence, the accused drove in a rash zigzag manner.

The car was eventually blocked by other motorists. A drunken driving test showed 160 mg/100 ml blood alcohol content. He is said to have consumed liquor at a party organised at a friend’s place on the occasion of his birthday.

Police said Tarun went to the US for his Masters but dropped out of the course and returned to India. Two cases under relevant sections including attempt to murder, have been registered.