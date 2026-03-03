Boong creates history at BAFTAs

Recalling the moment they heard the news, Shujaat shares they were overwhelmed. He says, “We were pleasantly shocked, and at the same time, it was an honour. We were humbled to be nominated because that itself was a big deal. To understand the kind of film it is, and what went into the making of it, and reach that platform itself felt like a victory to us. Being Indians and not wanting to jinx things, although we were in our hearts hoping that we would win, but had nahi jeete toh theek tha kind of a thing. When the film made it to the shortlist, we really started getting excited since it was up against some big studio films. When it finally won, it took more than a moment to sink in that we had actually won, which was a moment of great pride, honour, and was emotional as well.”