Boong creates history at BAFTAs

The night Boong was announced the winner at the BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film, it marked a historic moment for Indian cinema. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film presents from a child’s point of view, and layered with emotional depth, became the first Indian film to win in this category. Produced by Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar, along with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, the victory was both personal and pathbreaking.
Recalling the moment they heard the news, Shujaat shares they were overwhelmed. He says, “We were pleasantly shocked, and at the same time, it was an honour. We were humbled to be nominated because that itself was a big deal. To understand the kind of film it is, and what went into the making of it, and reach that platform itself felt like a victory to us. Being Indians and not wanting to jinx things, although we were in our hearts hoping that we would win, but had nahi jeete toh theek tha kind of a thing. When the film made it to the shortlist, we really started getting excited since it was up against some big studio films. When it finally won, it took more than a moment to sink in that we had actually won, which was a moment of great pride, honour, and was emotional as well.”
Their association with Lakshmipriya Devi dates back to around two decades. He states, “We’ve collaborated on many projects, and she’s a dear friend. When she came up with this script and narrated this story to us, we were completely enthralled. What really got us was the emotional anchoring in the story. Also, to see a world lens via a child’s point of view was really fascinating, and at the end of the day, it just highlights the innocence of children and how they look at the world. Therefore, at that very moment, we knew that we had to be a part of this and to realise Lakshmi’s vision and her narrative.”
On what Boong’s international success means for regional cinema, Vikesh reflects, “I think one of the learnings is that language is not a barrier, because it is just good cinema made with honesty, with a certain craft which can actually resonate with how international cinemas are looking at it. Regional language is not such a big thing. But the way cinema, dramas and films get made is where the gap has to be bridged by filmmakers.”
Speaking awards, Vikesh shares, “I do not think that when a filmmaker sets out to make a film, it is with an agenda of winning a certain award, because what filmmakers essentially want is for even one person in a filled auditorium to resonate, and I believe that is the greatest award. Physical awards feel like a validation of an emotion that has touched people on a mass level. When Boong travelled the festival circuit and culminated at the BAFTA, it felt truly heartfelt for us.”
Their next project, JC, directed by Shujaat and starring Abhay Verma and Shanaya Kapoor, will be a comedy caper, completely different from the world of Boong.
Talking about their memories of Hyderabad, both producers smile warmly. Shujaat jokes, “I want to swim in a pool of Paradise biryani.” Meanwhile, Vikesh describes the city as modern yet rooted. “Hyderabad is lovely, and it looks absolutely modern; it looks like a global city now. The by lanes of Banjara Hills are stunning, and the developments Hyderabad is fantastic — that merging of the old and the new city is really nice, and of course the food is to die for. If you want to eat good food, or just best in the world, it is Hyderabad,” he concludes with a laugh.