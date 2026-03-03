E-office system launched at all HMWSSB offices

HYDERABAD: To improve efficiency, transparency, accountability and service standards, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has begun full implementation of the e-office system across all its offices.

According to HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy, the system, implemented on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was formally launched at the Water Board head office on Monday.

Ashok Reddy said the e-office platform would enable faster disposal of files and strengthen administrative oversight. He directed officials that no manual files would be accepted henceforth and that all proposals must be routed through the digital platform.

Under the system, files will be scanned, stored digitally and integrated with departmental data. Authorised officers will be able to access and review files online, simplifying internal processes.

The head office will initially operate fully through e-office, with the system to be extended to all divisions in phases. With the rollout, the manual file movement process will be replaced by electronic creation, processing, forwarding and storage of files. The use of e-noting and digital approvals is expected to reduce paper consumption and costs.