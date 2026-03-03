Four loan sharks held for driving family to suicide over Rs 57L debt in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Amberpet police on Monday arrested four alleged unlicensed moneylenders in connection with the suicide of three members of a family in Bapunagar in February. Investigators said sustained harassment over loan repayments drove the victims to take the extreme step.

The accused were identified as Syed Majeed Hyder (53), Mohd Wasi Uz Zaman alias Irfan (57), P Rajasekhara Reddy (55) of Moula Ali and Mohd Nawaz (50) of Old Safilguda.

On February 24, Kadgekar Ramraj (54), his wife Madhavi (50) and their son Kadgekar Shashank Raj (24) were found dead at their residence. A case was initially registered under Section 194 of the BNSS and later altered to Section 108 of the BNS for abetment to suicide.

According to DCP Rakshitha Krishna Murthy, suicide notes recovered from the scene indicated that the family had been subjected to harassment and illegal demands by private financiers. The family had allegedly borrowed about `57 lakh to run biryani outlets at Mallapur and Chakripuram.

Police said the accused charged exorbitant daily interest and repeatedly pressured the family for repayment. The notes and witness statements suggested that blank cheques, promissory notes and original land documents were forcibly collected as security. The lenders also allegedly threatened the victims over the phone and warned of public humiliation if the dues were not cleared.

Call data records showed that the accused contacted the family on the night of February 23 and 24 and allegedly issued threats over repayment. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to lending money at high interest rates and obtaining signed documents as collateral, the DCP said.

Police seized 12 blank cheques, six promissory notes, three MoUs, a mortgage-cum-loan agreement, bond papers, mobile phones and original land documents relating to three acres in Gandhimall village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Further investigation is under way.