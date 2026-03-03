GHMC Special Officer Jayesh Ranjan orders ‘result-oriented’ urban overhaul

HYDERABAD: GHMC Special Officer Jayesh Ranjan on Monday directed officials to ensure result-oriented implementation of the 99-day ‘Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika’ programme, with a monitoring framework to begin on March 6.

Chairing his first Corporation meeting at the GHMC head office, Ranjan said the programme would be executed across GHMC and the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department with measurable outcomes. He asked officials to prepare an internal action plan and ensure close supervision by senior officers during the 99-day period ending June 12. He said the Centre for Good Governance would complete the distribution of GHMC’s assets and liabilities among the three Corporations and submit its report within two days.

The Corporation approved 30 agenda items that had been cleared earlier by the Standing Committee. The 99-day programme will have a dedicated theme each week, beginning with sanitation, followed by education, healthcare, women’s welfare, youth development and environment.

During sanitation week, officials were told to clear garbage vulnerable points, penalise repeat offenders for dumping waste, conduct e-waste drives, clean lakes and water bodies with support from Self-Help Groups and NSS volunteers, and promote textile waste collection. A Youth Week will focus on skill development and anti-drug campaigns.

Among key decisions approved were road development works, including a left-arm down ramp at Owaisi Junction towards Santoshnagar, a revised four-lane road plan at Rasoolpura Junction and construction of flyovers or grade separators at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar, involving property acquisition and Master Plan modifications. Approval was also granted for a parallel RoB at Falaknuma and restoration of the Fatehnagar flyover.