Telangana HC seeks counter over relocation of Vemulawada dargah

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 16, in a writ petition challenging the alleged relocation of the Dargah Hazrath Syed Tajuddin Khaja Bagh Sawar from within the premises of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.

The court also directed the state to abide by future orders in the matter. The writ petition was filed by Md Nazima, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Vemulawada, alleging that the executive officer of the temple and the district collector were fencing and barricading the 800-year-old dargah and attempting to relocate it without mandatory permission from the Telangana Waqf Board.

During the hearing, Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy informed the court that not only the dargah but also other Hindu religious structures, including Kotilingala Anjaneya Swamy, were shifted to a larger and safer location as part of renovation works undertaken by the state. He submitted that the relocation was carried out with the consent of the dargah’s muttawali and locals.

Senior counsel L Ravichander supported the state’s stand, stating that the relocation forms part of efforts to upgrade the Vemulawada temple to provide improved facilities to devotees.

Counsel for the petitioner, Zeeshan, disputed the validity of the muttawali’s consent and sought protection of the original site. However, the judge declined the plea, observing that the Advocate General’s statement deserved respect and that the court was competent to protect religious places and fundamental rights.

An earlier interim order dated February 26, restraining coercive steps against the dargah, was withdrawn. The matter was adjourned to March 16.