Vishal-Sheykhar spark pure concert euphoria in Hyderabad

The singer-composer duo spoke about why they were part of the initiative. “Music has always been about connection — to emotions, to people, to the world around us. Root for Mangroves allows us to connect with something bigger. Mangroves protect our coasts, our cities, millions of lives — and yet most of us don’t even think about them. If our music can inspire even one person to take action today, we’ve done our job. We’re proud to be part of a movement that turns anxiety into action,” they shared.