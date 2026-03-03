Vishal-Sheykhar spark pure concert euphoria in Hyderabad

By the time the gates opened at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on the weekend, it was clear: an unforgettable night was about to unfold. People weren’t just walking in, they arrived buzzing with anticipation. Teenagers in oversized band tees, parents with children in tow, groups already planning their Instagram stories, and even a 17-month-old baby perched comfortably — all gathered for one shared experience: a musical evening with the fan-favourite duo Vishal Dadlani & Sheykhar Ravjiani.
The Superhit Tour concert of Vishal & Sheykhar by Signature Packaged Drinking Water’s Root for Mangroves series, blends music with a larger environmental cause. Aanandita Datta, vice president and portfolio head - marketing, Diageo India, said, “Climate change often feels like tomorrow’s problem, but it’s impacting our lives today. Root for Mangroves is an exciting music festival, and a celebration of the meaningful work we are doing in Odisha, where Signature Packaged Drinking Water is already helping restore 62 acres of degraded mangrove land, planting over 30,000 saplings, and supporting five coastal villages.”
The singer-composer duo spoke about why they were part of the initiative. “Music has always been about connection — to emotions, to people, to the world around us. Root for Mangroves allows us to connect with something bigger. Mangroves protect our coasts, our cities, millions of lives — and yet most of us don’t even think about them. If our music can inspire even one person to take action today, we’ve done our job. We’re proud to be part of a movement that turns anxiety into action,” they shared.
Once the lights dimmed, conversations faded and all attention shifted to the stage. Vishal, dressed in all white with sunglasses, brought his trademark high-voltage energy, while Sheykhar, in a black tee layered with a blue shirt, appeared calm yet equally commanding. They opened with Deewangi Deewangi, instantly transforming the arena into a sea of movement as the audience rose to their feet.
What followed was a seamless journey through songs that defined a generation. Hits like Right Here, Right Now and Dus Bahane had the crowd dancing in unison, while The Disco Song turned the venue into a full-fledged celebration. Strangers danced together, families laughed, and nostalgia flowed freely.
The tempo softened with Ishq Wala Love, as couples leaned closer and voices grew gentler. Vishal’s Tu Meri had the audience singing louder than the speakers, followed by crowd favourites like Desi Girl, Ooh La La Tu Hai Meri Fantasy, Radha, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Each track carried memories of college festivals, road trips, and late-night playlists, making the experience deeply personal.
Midway through the evening, Sheykhar remained on stage for a solo segment. With the lights dimmed, he spoke about the importance of friendship and urged the audience to reconnect with estranged friends. As he sang Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, phone screens illuminated the arena — some smiling, some emotional, others video calling friends to share the moment.
He also congratulated Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, dedicating Khuda Jaane to the newly-wed. Later, seated at the piano, he delivered a moving rendition of Duaa, one of the night’s most powerful performances.
When Vishal returned, the energy surged again. Malhari and Ud-Daa Punjab electrified the arena before he paused to share an uplifting message about life’s challenges, quoting Javed Akhtar and encouraging the audience to embrace life with resilience. He followed this with Jee Le Zaraa, leaving listeners with a message of hope and positivity.
Vishal also revealed he had hoped S Thaman would join them on stage, but a flight delay prevented it. However, he surprised fans by performing Athiloka Sundari from Sarrainodu, featuring Allu Arjun — marking his first-ever live Telugu rendition and earning immense applause.
Towards the finale, Sheykhar rejoined Vishal for Jhoome Jo Pathaan, before the night closed with Chammak Challo. Even after the final note faded, the audience lingered, reluctant to leave.
As people slowly made their way out, there was a shared sense of joy, nostalgia, and fulfilment. For many who grew up listening to Vishal & Sheykhar, watching them perform live felt like a childhood dream realised. And knowing that every beat of the night contributed to restoring mangroves made the music resonate even more deeply.