226 MLD water project soon at Hyderabad's Neopolis layout

HYDERABAD: The state government has allotted land in the Neopolis layout at Kokapet to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to strengthen drinking water infrastructure in the fast-growing corridor along the Outer Ring Road.

The Greenfield Township in Neopolis is expected to house around 10 lakh people over the next six to seven years. Infrastructure is being planned to meet potable water demand for a maximum population of 12.8 lakh.

The Board has proposed a bulk water supply scheme of 226 million litres per day (MLD) and construction of a 45 MLD sewerage treatment plant (STP) at an estimated cost of `298 crore. The works include laying 1,800 mm and 1,200 mm diameter MS gravity mains, construction of a 9 ML circular RCC sump, a pump house with electro-mechanical equipment, a 2.5 ML elevated and ground level service reservoir, and associated infrastructure.

Officials said the Board’s existing 8.75 acres at Khanapur are adequate only for a 22.5 ML Master Balancing Reservoir, two elevated reservoirs, a chlorination room and a maintenance unit. Additional adjoining land identified by HMDA has now been allotted to accommodate the expanded facilities.

The new site, located at an elevation of about +592 metres above sea level, will enable gravity-based water distribution across the service area, reducing reliance on pumping and lowering electricity costs.

The project will also support the ongoing Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme (Phases II and III), which aims to draw an additional 300 MGD. Apart from Neopolis and Kokapet, the proposed reservoir is expected to improve supply to Bhojagutta, the Old City, Shaikpet, Red Hills and Mehdipatnam.