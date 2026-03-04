Adivi Sesh: Holi is childhood for me

Festivals, for actor Adivi Sesh, are less about spectacle and more about memory, meaning and personal connection. Whether it is the carefree joy of Holi, the spiritual discipline of Vinayaka Chavithi, or the quiet beauty of Deepavali, the actor speaks about celebrations with warmth and reflection, revealing a deeply rooted side to his personality beyond the screen.

Adivi Sesh, known for his thoughtful choice of films and strong creative involvement in his projects, is currently preparing for the release of Dacoit, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Yet, when he speaks, it is not cinema but childhood memories and traditions that take centre stage.

Holi & nostalgia of childhood

For Adivi Sesh, Holi is inseparable from his early years. He describes the festival as a vivid reminder of growing up in Visakhapatnam. “Holi is childhood for me. It’s a beautiful memory,” he says, adding, “When I was young in Vizag, we used to go mountain biking near small waterfalls. We would jump into the water and throw colours on each other. That kind of Holi is something I haven’t experienced ever since. Every year, I try to recreate that feeling.”

He believes that the nature of celebrations has changed over time. “Now Holi feels more grown-up. The innocence of childhood is missing. It’s more about friends and family gathering for food and dance rather than the carefree joy we had as children,” he shares.

When asked which colour best represents him, he offers a thoughtful answer, “White reflects my personality, it represents sunshine to me. But during Holi, I instinctively reach for yellow first. I feel connected to yellow because of turmeric. It symbolises purity and has real-life benefits too.”