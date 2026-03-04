Adivi Sesh: Holi is childhood for me
Festivals, for actor Adivi Sesh, are less about spectacle and more about memory, meaning and personal connection. Whether it is the carefree joy of Holi, the spiritual discipline of Vinayaka Chavithi, or the quiet beauty of Deepavali, the actor speaks about celebrations with warmth and reflection, revealing a deeply rooted side to his personality beyond the screen.
Adivi Sesh, known for his thoughtful choice of films and strong creative involvement in his projects, is currently preparing for the release of Dacoit, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Yet, when he speaks, it is not cinema but childhood memories and traditions that take centre stage.
Holi & nostalgia of childhood
For Adivi Sesh, Holi is inseparable from his early years. He describes the festival as a vivid reminder of growing up in Visakhapatnam. “Holi is childhood for me. It’s a beautiful memory,” he says, adding, “When I was young in Vizag, we used to go mountain biking near small waterfalls. We would jump into the water and throw colours on each other. That kind of Holi is something I haven’t experienced ever since. Every year, I try to recreate that feeling.”
He believes that the nature of celebrations has changed over time. “Now Holi feels more grown-up. The innocence of childhood is missing. It’s more about friends and family gathering for food and dance rather than the carefree joy we had as children,” he shares.
When asked which colour best represents him, he offers a thoughtful answer, “White reflects my personality, it represents sunshine to me. But during Holi, I instinctively reach for yellow first. I feel connected to yellow because of turmeric. It symbolises purity and has real-life benefits too.”
He also emphasises the importance of celebrating responsibly. While he has missed Holi for a few years, due to work commitments, he says his team is planning a celebration with students this year. “It’s easy to lose control during festivals. We should celebrate mindfully, use organic colours and stay safe,” he notes.
One of his most unforgettable Holi experiences happened far from home. At 16, while living in US, he attended a large celebration at University of California, Berkeley. “Thousands of Indians gathered in the main courtyard,” he recalls, adding, “Many Americans didn’t understand what was happening at first. But when they played Amitabh Bachchan’s Rang Barse, everyone joined in. Watching Americans celebrate Holi with us was unforgettable.” The moment also marked a turning point for cultural identity, he reflects. “That was a time when Telugu culture was just beginning to grow in the US. Seeing people embrace it felt very special,” he recounts.
Faith, tradition and family rituals
Among all festivals, Adivi says that Vinayaka Chavithi holds the deepest personal significance. “No matter where I am or how busy I am, I perform pooja at home. We make a clay Ganesha and worship him. It’s very special to me.” Deepavali, too, is close to his heart, though he celebrates it in a quiet and conscious way. “I love lighting diyas. Even if the wind blows them out, I keep lighting them again. As an animal lover, I avoid crackers because they frighten pets. For me, Deepavali is about prayer and light.”
During his years in the US, his family observed Navaratri with prayers to Goddess Durga, though Dasara was not celebrated on a grand scale. Ugadi, however, remains a festival he eagerly anticipates each year — largely for its culinary traditions. “For me, Ugadi is all about food,” he says with a smile, “Every year we compare the Ugadi Pachadi with the previous year’s version. My mother prepares traditional Telangana dishes like saggubiyyam pulihora and sakinalu.”
Balancing cinema and authenticity
While festivals ground him, cinema continues to demand much of his time and energy. Though he had a cameo appearance in HIT 3 (2025), his last full-length release was HIT: The Second Case (2022). He explains that the perceived gap was due to extensive writing work. “I wrote stories for two films, which took nearly one and a half years, and then spent two more years completing them. The gap happened because I was writing and acting simultaneously. I can compromise on time, but never on quality,” he says. He has also written the story for Goodachari 2, describing the process of handling multiple intense scripts as ‘emotionally demanding’.
Reflecting on his journey, Adivi expresses deep gratitude to his family. “It was my dream at five to become an actor. My parents supported me completely, they bought me a camera at 13 and funded my short film at 18. They are my biggest strength,” he shares. He also acknowledges the support of his cousin Sai Kiran, a director.
As for the future of Telugu cinema, he advocates rooted storytelling. “We need honest stories with international-quality making. Action films will always exist, but we shouldn’t lose our soul. While shooting abroad for Goodachari 2, all I craved was simple pappannam — that’s how important our roots are.”
He concludes, “Dacoit is essentially a love story even though set against an action backdrop. After Goodachari 2, I’m very interested in doing more love stories. I’m looking forward to that phase.”