Case booked against Tripura Constructions for Rs 5 crore fraud

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad police registered a case against the founders and directors of Tripura Constructions for allegedly cheating 10 individuals of over Rs 5.68 crore.

One of the victims, Vinod Sadak, said he learnt in November 2022 about a pre-launch project at Tellapur in Sangareddy district by Tripura Constructions, represented by partner Pasupuleti Suguna, her husband and founder-chairman Pasupuleti Sudhakar, along with Shiva Krishna and Pallavi Krishna.

He later met them and was assured that the project would be completed within three years. Believing their assurances, he entered into an agreement in April 2023 to purchase a flat of 2,200 sqft for Rs 77 lakh and paid the amount.

However, the company neither commenced construction nor obtained permissions, and failed to allot the flat or refund the money despite repeated requests.

The complainant said at least 10 persons invested Rs 5.68 crore. When they demanded refunds or delivery, the accused allegedly threatened them.

Sudhakar reportedly said, “Do whatever you can, no one can touch me, I have strong political support”.

He also learnt that the project land is being transferred to another company. Based on the complaint, CCS registered a case under the relevant sections of the BNS and TSPDFE Act and began an investigation.