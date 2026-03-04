Dermatologists decode post-Holi skin damage

By this time, the city is drenched in pinks, blues and yellows, laughter echoing through lanes and terraces. Holi has a way of making us forget everything else, even our skin. But as the colours settle and the selfies are posted, dermatologists brace for what comes next: irritated faces, stubborn stains and skin that suddenly feels unfamiliar.
Dr K Kranthi Varma, consultant dermatologist at Renova Hospitals, Sanath Nagar, says the most common concerns begin almost immediately after exposure to chemical colours. “Allergic contact dermatitis can lead to intense itching, redness, swelling, burning, or even blistering. Meanwhile, irritant contact dermatitis and dryness may cause intense dryness, rough texture, and scaling. There can also be acne flare-ups, skin rashes and eczema aggravation, as well as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation,” he explains.
Explaining why reactions vary from person to person, Dr Kranthi notes that synthetic colours can be harsh on the skin. “Synthetic colours, commonly found in cosmetics and textiles, trigger sensitive skin by causing irritation, inflammation, itching, and dermatitis, often due to contaminants like heavy metals. Some people react more severely because of a weakened skin barrier. Immune system response also plays a role, as some individuals have immune systems that overreact to small synthetic molecules, releasing histamine and causing swelling or severe dermatitis. Genetics and hypersensitivity further contribute, as certain individuals are naturally more sensitive to chemical additives and dyes, leading to faster or more intense reactions,” he adds.
Dr Swapna Kunduru, senior consultant dermatologist, trichologist, and cosmetologist at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, says the pattern of cases has changed over the years. “Dermatologists say Holi-related skin complaints have noticeably increased with the widespread use of synthetic colours. Earlier, mild irritation from natural powders was common. Today, doctors report severe contact dermatitis, chemical burns, fungal infections and aggravated eczema due to industrial dyes, heavy metals and mica-based pigments. Post-Holi cases of rashes, pigmentation and acne flare-ups now crowd outpatient clinics,” she shares.
When it comes to immediate care, Dr Kranthi advises a gentle approach within the first 24 hours. “Gentle colour removal and use the ‘oil first’ method. Massage your face and body with coconut, olive, or baby oil, as this dissolves the pigments and prevents them from sticking deeper into the skin. Avoid hot water. Dust off dry colour. Use a mild, non-stripping cleanser. Avoid harsh soaps and scrubbing. Then soothe and hydrate immediately by applying aloe vera or calamine. Deep moisturise. After bathing, immediately apply a thick, nourishing, or barrier-repairing moisturiser containing ceramides or hyaluronic acid to restore the moisture lost during the day,” he highlights. He also cautions against using retinols, vitamin C or exfoliating acids for at least 48 hours and advises skipping facials, bleach or waxing for a week.
Dr Swapna, further highlights the importance of timely medical attention. “If rashes, itching, or pigmentation do not subside within one to two weeks, consult a dermatologist,” she says. She stresses that spreading rashes, pus, fever, facial swelling, or breathing difficulty require immediate care.
Looking ahead, both doctors emphasise technology-driven care. “AI-based skin analysis is transforming early diagnosis after Holi, detecting subtle rashes, pigmentation and barrier damage before they worsen. Tele-dermatology platforms enable patients to consult specialists promptly, share images and begin timely treatment without delay. This quick triage reduces complications, prevents infections and ensures faster recovery, particularly for children and those with sensitive skin,” Dr Swapna notes.