Dermatologists decode post-Holi skin damage

By this time, the city is drenched in pinks, blues and yellows, laughter echoing through lanes and terraces. Holi has a way of making us forget everything else, even our skin. But as the colours settle and the selfies are posted, dermatologists brace for what comes next: irritated faces, stubborn stains and skin that suddenly feels unfamiliar.

Dr K Kranthi Varma, consultant dermatologist at Renova Hospitals, Sanath Nagar, says the most common concerns begin almost immediately after exposure to chemical colours. “Allergic contact dermatitis can lead to intense itching, redness, swelling, burning, or even blistering. Meanwhile, irritant contact dermatitis and dryness may cause intense dryness, rough texture, and scaling. There can also be acne flare-ups, skin rashes and eczema aggravation, as well as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation,” he explains.