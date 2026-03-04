Five Centuries of Faith, Washed in Holi Colours

Kanya Lal, the head priest who has served at the temple for over three decades, shares insights into both the temple’s history and its distinctive Holi traditions. “Here, we serve Bala Krishna as a child. Just as Yashoda Ma fed her son, we perform the pooja in the same spirit. We offer butter and the foods that were once lovingly given to him. Bhog and all rituals are conducted with care,” he explains.

Holi celebrations at the temple begin well before the main day. “We start 40 days before the festival,” Kanya Lal says, adding, “It begins with applying gulal and colour made from kesar, which we boil to extract its natural hue. We do not use colours from outside. Everything is prepared here, first offered to God and then used by devotees.”