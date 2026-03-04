Five Centuries of Faith, Washed in Holi Colours

With a history spanning over 500 years, the Bala Kishan Lal Mandir in Begum Bazar stands as a quiet yet powerful symbol of faith in the heart of the city. For generations, devotees have walked through its doors to offer prayers, seek blessings and be part of traditions that have been lovingly preserved. But it is during Holi that the temple truly comes alive, wrapped in colour, devotion and an unmistakable sense of community.
The festival of colours here is not just about celebration, but an expression of bhakti. As the season unfolds, the temple courtyard fills with women singing devotional songs, their voices rising in harmony as they string fresh garlands to adorn the deity. Men and women alike immerse themselves in the festivities — playing Holi with grace and joy, yet always mindful of the sanctity of the space.
Kanya Lal, the head priest who has served at the temple for over three decades, shares insights into both the temple’s history and its distinctive Holi traditions. “Here, we serve Bala Krishna as a child. Just as Yashoda Ma fed her son, we perform the pooja in the same spirit. We offer butter and the foods that were once lovingly given to him. Bhog and all rituals are conducted with care,” he explains.
Holi celebrations at the temple begin well before the main day. “We start 40 days before the festival,” Kanya Lal says, adding, “It begins with applying gulal and colour made from kesar, which we boil to extract its natural hue. We do not use colours from outside. Everything is prepared here, first offered to God and then used by devotees.”
Each of the 40 days features a different bhog — from ladoos and namakpara to fruits like pomegranate and banana — prepared and offered with devotion. The celebrations begin as early as 5 am with aarti and continue until 11 am, as devotees gather to play Holi in the temple premises. Flower petals are also used, adding a fragrant softness to the vibrant scene.
When asked whether the pattern of celebrations changes every year, the priest smiles and shares, “The devotion remains the same. The rituals follow what has been written and practiced for years. The women prepare garlands after the deity’s ceremonial bath. We dress him beautifully and offer bhog. It has been 36 years since I began serving here. I felt a calling and have remained in his presence ever since.”
Though he notes that the number of devotees may not be what it once was, Holi continues to draw people back to the temple with deep reverence. At Bala Kishan Lal Mandir, Holi has been a living tradition where faith, history and celebration blend seamlessly, making the day both holy and joyous.