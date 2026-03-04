Laughing through life with Kullu
Stand-up comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, widely known as Kullu, blends nostalgia, candour and sharp humour both on and off the stage. From his cherished Holi celebrations in Bhopal to his strong bond with audiences across the country, he reflects on his journey, evolving comic voice and the changing landscape of Indian comedy. In a fun conversation with CE, he opens up about Holi traditions, friendship, vulnerability in humour and the experiences that continue to inspire his craft.
Excerpts
What’s your favourite Holi tradition?
My favourite Holi tradition is visiting all my friends’ houses in Bhopal and indulging in lots of Holi sweets. I have a close-knit gang I’ve been playing Holi with since childhood, so the day becomes a chance to relive memories together. We usually end it with a big afternoon meal — puri and aloo sabzi — and then sleep like anything.
You have performed across cities. What is your memory of Hyderabad?
I always remember Hyderabad as one of my favourite cities to perform in. When I started touring professionally as a comedian, it was one of the first cities on my tour, and the reception was amazing. I have many friends in the city and love exploring the food scene. It’s a lively city with very energetic audiences, which makes performing there special.
What drew you to stand-up comedy?
The authority and power you feel when you’re on stage making people laugh. Even in a private setting, the person who cracks jokes and gets everyone laughing experiences a certain high. I wanted to feel that regularly, that’s why I chose stand-up.
What were the biggest challenges you faced while building your comedy career?
The initial four or five years were the toughest because I was based in Bhopal, where there weren’t many open mics or a strong comedy circuit. We had to organise shows ourselves, open for bigger comedians and travel to other cities just to test material. Building content in a smaller city was a big challenge.
How has your perspective on comedy evolved over the years?
My perspective has changed a lot. Earlier, my sets were more public-facing and focused on relatability. Now I have my own audience that knows me, so I can be more personal and vulnerable on stage. There’s a balance between what I want to say and what the audience wants to hear. That balance has evolved over time.
Who are your biggest influences in comedy?
My biggest influence is my mom — she’s a very funny person. Growing up, I also observed family friends and their humour. Among comedians; Tanmay Bhat and Zakir Khan have been strong inspirations. I also learn constantly from the people I work with, everyone around me influences my craft.
What’s something people often misunderstand about comedians?
People think comedians are always happy and funny offstage, but performing comedy is a completely different art form. Another misconception is that being funny in a group automatically makes you good on stage. These are very different skill sets. A person may not be the funniest in a group but can still be a great comedian, and vice versa.
One life lesson comedy has taught you?
You are as good as your last show. But the good part is you can always turn things around — write a new joke, perform it and feel good again. Comedy teaches you resilience.
What excites you most about the evolving Indian comedy scene?
The Indian comedy scene is doing really well. We’ve created an alternative form of television on the internet — with panel shows, original content and comedians exploring acting and hosting. We’re creating entertaining content across platforms, and that’s very exciting.
Are you open to more acting projects?
Yes, absolutely. I want to act a lot.
Tell us about your experience working on House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam – The Holi Edition.
It was about celebrating Holi with my closest friends in the most fun way possible. The concept was unique — Holi on wheels, with drifting cars, colours exploding mid-air and paintball chases between cars. It was chaotic in the best way. We all share a great bond, so everything felt natural and organic. That high-energy experience made it one of my most memorable Holi celebrations.
What’s next for you?
I’m currently working on my comedy special and touring with it, and I plan to release it soon. After that, I’ll focus on writing — spending a few months in writers’ rooms and jamming sessions developing new material.