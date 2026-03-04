Laughing through life with Kullu

Stand-up comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, widely known as Kullu, blends nostalgia, candour and sharp humour both on and off the stage. From his cherished Holi celebrations in Bhopal to his strong bond with audiences across the country, he reflects on his journey, evolving comic voice and the changing landscape of Indian comedy. In a fun conversation with CE, he opens up about Holi traditions, friendship, vulnerability in humour and the experiences that continue to inspire his craft.

Excerpts

What’s your favourite Holi tradition?

My favourite Holi tradition is visiting all my friends’ houses in Bhopal and indulging in lots of Holi sweets. I have a close-knit gang I’ve been playing Holi with since childhood, so the day becomes a chance to relive memories together. We usually end it with a big afternoon meal — puri and aloo sabzi — and then sleep like anything.

You have performed across cities. What is your memory of Hyderabad?

I always remember Hyderabad as one of my favourite cities to perform in. When I started touring professionally as a comedian, it was one of the first cities on my tour, and the reception was amazing. I have many friends in the city and love exploring the food scene. It’s a lively city with very energetic audiences, which makes performing there special.

What drew you to stand-up comedy?

The authority and power you feel when you’re on stage making people laugh. Even in a private setting, the person who cracks jokes and gets everyone laughing experiences a certain high. I wanted to feel that regularly, that’s why I chose stand-up.