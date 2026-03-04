Personalising healthcare through data

Kiran began by pointing to a basic gap in the system. “This is something that we have been trying to educate for a really long time because from a health care data perspective, today there is no health data standardisation when it comes to India. In US companies, there is a health exchange where any provider who is trying to connect with that health exchange or any payer has to follow the standards of how they store the medical data, whereas in India, there is no medical data standardisation. Now, if I go to three different hospitals and get the same health checkup done, three different hospitals give me three ways of representing that same health care data, and therefore, I end up comparing apples to oranges. For India to actually start using health care data, the first thing we need to do is standardise the data,” he said, adding, “Once we standardise it, the benefit of health data is that it becomes a relative model. Just like how social media personalises the wall when we scroll and gives more relevant feed, health care data can improve our chances of getting healthier by offering what is truly relevant to each of us.”