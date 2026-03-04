Tinnitus: When silence starts to ring

The condition can sometimes be temporary. “A lot of people experience temporary ringing after attending a loud concert, bursting crackers, or after a bad cold or ear infection. In many of these cases, it settles once the ear recovers,” says Dr Deepthi. However, she cautions that repeated noise exposure can make temporary ringing permanent over time. She adds, “Even if it goes away, it’s a warning sign from your ears that they’ve been stressed.”