Traffic curbs for Hola Mohalla procession today in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In view of Hola Mohalla (Holi celebrations) and a Sikh religious procession scheduled on March 4, Hyderabad Traffic police issued an advisory.

Police said traffic diversions will be in place as the procession commences at 3.30 pm from Central Gurudwara and proceeds towards Barambala Gurudwara, Attapur via Shankar Sher Hotel, Mahbub Gunj, Siddi Ambar Bazar Mosque, Bartan Bazar, Begum Bazar Chhatri, Chudi Bazar, Rani Avanthi Bai Statue, Tukkerwadi T-Junction, Gandhi Statue, Purana Pul X Roads, Purana Pul Darwaza and Gurudwara Kishan Bagh.

Alternative routes

Traffic from Afzal Gunj towards MJ Market will be diverted at Afzal Gunj T-Junction towards Central Library.

Traffic from MJ Market towards Afzal Gunj will be diverted at MJ Market towards Malakunta, Alaska, Chhatri and MJ Bridge while the procession crosses Siddi Ambar Bazar Mosque.

Traffic from MJ Bridge towards Chatri will be diverted at MJ Bridge towards Jummerat Bazar/Dental College while the procession crosses Chatri.

Traffic from 100 Feet Road, Jiyaguda/Karwan towards Purana Pul Darwaza will be diverted at Purana Pul X Roads towards Jummerath Bazar and MJ Bridge.

Traffic from the Gandhi Statue towards Purana Pul Darwaza will be diverted at Purana Pul X Roads towards 100 Feet Road.