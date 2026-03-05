Chaar Diwaari: I’m still getting used to doing concerts

“I had actually never been to Hyderabad before,” he says. The trip revolved almost entirely around the performance — a space he describes as where he feels most alive. “The times I’m actually alive is when I’m creating something or playing it to someone,” he expresses. Yet he’s still adjusting to what follows. “I’m still getting used to doing concerts and then going to sleep,” he admits. The adrenaline lingers long after the stage lights fade.