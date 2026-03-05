Decrypting India’s digital risks

Excerpts

What gap in India’s cybersecurity and cryptography ecosystem prompted you to establish this centre?

The fact that there is a huge gap between industry and academia, and generally everywhere, in terms of available manpower has been recognised for a long time. This gap exists at all levels — from basic education and training to high-end technical manpower. Over the last five to ten years, there has also been a clear uptick in cybersecurity incidents and cyber crimes. Academia should contribute to bridging both gaps — in technology development and in manpower training and upskilling, from undergraduates to PhDs, interns and postdocs. There are also interesting research directions that often go unaddressed. Most people focus on cryptography, encryption and digital signatures, but areas like privacy-preserving mechanisms, federated learning, anonymous credentials and zero-knowledge proofs need more exposure in India. These areas have gained startup interest in Europe and America, but not as much here. Privacy preservation in general is something India has not been proactive about. The centre aims to explore these interdisciplinary directions, combining mathematics and computer science.