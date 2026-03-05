Hyderabad dairy unit owner held for adulterating ghee

HYDERABAD: The Golconda Task Force team and Masab Tank police on Wednesday arrested the owner of a dairy unit for allegedly manufacturing adulterated ghee in Banjara Hills.

The accused, Mohammed Junaid Hussain (26), was operating a unit named ‘Pride Dairy’ at Bhola Nagar on Road No. 12. Police said he mixed palm oil, vanaspati and other low-quality substances with cow and buffalo cream to produce the dairy product, which was sold as pure ghee to the public, hotels and event organisers.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the premises and seized adulterated dairy products and equipment worth about Rs 18.26 lakh. The seized items included 460 kg of adulterated ghee, 70 kg of mixed ghee, 2,090 kg of cow cream and 1,170 kg of buffalo cream.

Police also found 28 tins of vanaspati, used oil packets and empty tins allegedly used in adulteration. Machinery such as two boilers, a pushing machine, a packing machine, two weighing machines, four gas cylinders, 70 basins, 25 empty drums and packing material were also seized.

Masab Tank police registered a case under Sections 318(4), 274 and 275 of the BNS.