miniMUA: Safe, edible makeup crafted for kids

The idea for miniMUA, she explains, was shaped by both personal experience and her medical practice. She reflects on changing times and growing concerns. “I got my first period at 13, which was normal back then. Today, we are seeing girls as young as 8 or 9 hitting puberty. In my practice, I also noticed more young girls facing hormonal issues like PCOS and later infertility. This made me curious. I started researching about possible reasons. Some studies suggested that early exposure to certain ingredients found in adult cosmetics may affect hormones. That stayed with me. I spent almost one and a half years studying and developing formulas specially made for children. Not smaller versions of adult makeup, but products created only for kids. miniMUA was built on one simple idea. Children deserve products made for their age, keeping their long-term health in mind. We want kids to enjoy self-expression in a safe way. Being doctor-founded means we look at every product through a medical and safety lens first,” Dr Samiksha shares.