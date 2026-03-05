miniMUA: Safe, edible makeup crafted for kids

At a recent pop-up in Hyderabad, the loudest reactions weren’t from influencers or beauty enthusiasts, but from wide-eyed children tugging at their parents’ sleeves, eager to try something made just for them. Standing amidst the colour and chatter was Dr Samiksha Daklia, founder of miniMUA, watching her idea come alive in the most honest way possible. While talking to CE about the pop-up, Dr Samiksha talks about Hyderabad, what inspired her to start this brand and more.
Talking about her experience in Hyderabad, she says, “It was truly heartwarming. The children were instantly drawn to the products. They loved the bright colours, soft textures, and our dragon mascots. Their excitement was very natural and pure. The parents also asked us some thoughtful questions about ingredients and safety, to understand what they were buying for their children. When children feel excited and parents feel confident, we know we are doing something right. miniMUA is not just about fun products, but building trust with families.”
The idea for miniMUA, she explains, was shaped by both personal experience and her medical practice. She reflects on changing times and growing concerns. “I got my first period at 13, which was normal back then. Today, we are seeing girls as young as 8 or 9 hitting puberty. In my practice, I also noticed more young girls facing hormonal issues like PCOS and later infertility. This made me curious. I started researching about possible reasons. Some studies suggested that early exposure to certain ingredients found in adult cosmetics may affect hormones. That stayed with me. I spent almost one and a half years studying and developing formulas specially made for children. Not smaller versions of adult makeup, but products created only for kids. miniMUA was built on one simple idea. Children deserve products made for their age, keeping their long-term health in mind. We want kids to enjoy self-expression in a safe way. Being doctor-founded means we look at every product through a medical and safety lens first,” Dr Samiksha shares.
Safety and trust, she insists, is not an afterthought. “Safety is our starting point. Along with FDA and AYUSH certifications, our products are developed with medical guidance. Every ingredient is carefully chosen keeping children’s delicate skin in mind. We focus on gentle, skin-friendly and edible-safe ingredients suitable for ages two to teens. We avoid harsh chemicals that are commonly used in adult cosmetics. We work closely with trusted manufacturers and priorities testing. Most importantly, we believe in being transparent. Parents have the right to know exactly what goes on their child’s skin. Trust is not something we claim. It is something we work to earn,” she notes.
As India’s first doctor founded edible safe makeup and skincare brand for children aged two to teens, she believes miniMUA fills a clear gap. “We started from a different place. Our focus is on the intersection of safety, storytelling, and sensory experience. The products are guided by science and designed with medical knowledge. At the same time, we understand that children love colour, fun textures, and characters. We combine both. Our products feel exciting for kids but are carefully made for their growing skin. We try to balance fun and responsibility. That balance is what truly sets us apart,” she shares.
The moments that make it worthwhile, she says, are often the simplest. “When a child does not want to leave our stall because they are so excited, it means we have created something they truly enjoy. When a parent says, ‘This is exactly what we were looking for’, it means we have solved a real concern. Reorders are also very meaningful to us. When parents buy again, it shows trust. For a new and different category like ours, that trust means everything,” she smiles sharing.
Building this niche was not without its hurdles. She admits that awareness was the first challenge. “One big challenge was explaining the concept and creating awareness. Children’s makeup, especially edible-safe and doctor-developed products, is still new in India. Many people did not immediately understand why it was needed. So right now we are focused on educating people first,” she highlights.
Sharing about the roadmap ahead, Dr Samiksha concludes, “We are definitely working on expanding into new categories. However, every new product will follow the same strict safety standards and medical review that define miniMUA. Our focus is on growing thoughtfully, not quickly. We want to continue creating safe, age-appropriate, and fun products for children, while giving parents complete confidence and peace of mind.”