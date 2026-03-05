Nagar Kirtans and Gatka displays mark Hola Mohalla in twin cities

HYDERABAD: Sikhs in Hyderabad celebrated Hola Mohalla with traditional Nagar Kirtan processions and displays of Gatka martial arts on Wednesday.

Devotees performed the traditional Halla Bol during the procession at Purana Pul and Kishanbagh, carrying swords, spears and shields symbolising valour and martial spirit.

Two separate Nagar Kirtans were taken out from Central Gurudwara Sahib at Gowliguda and Gurudwara Sahib at Charmahal near Petlaburj. The processions converged at Purana Pul, where the Halla Bol display was performed by hundreds of participants. From there, the procession passed through Bahadarpura and Kishanbagh before reaching Gurudwara Sahib Barambala at Sikh Chawni, where the main congregation was held. Devotees later returned to their respective gurudwaras.

Hola Mohalla was initiated by the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Unlike Holi, the festival focuses on martial traditions, discipline and displays of courage through traditional combat skills.