Neeti Mohan: I say yes only if I genuinely connect with the melody and lyrics

Excerpts

When you first heard Aasma Aasma, what was the first emotion it stirred in you?

When I first heard Aasma Aasma, it made me feel incredibly free — almost as if I was flying in the sky. There was a sense of openness, freedom and love in it. It felt like opening your heart to someone. The lyrics, the tune, everything felt so beautiful and fresh. That freshness stayed with me strongly.