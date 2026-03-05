Neeti Mohan: I say yes only if I genuinely connect with the melody and lyrics

There’s something unmistakably tender about Neeti Mohan’s voice — a warmth that feels both intimate and expansive at once. From Hindi favourites like Jiya Re, Nainowale Ne, Meri Jaan or Chal Tere Ishq Mein to the ease with which she embraces Telugu film melodies like Monaa Monaa, Bangaari Pori, Manasa, or Adhi Dha Surprisu; Neeti brings an emotional honesty that lingers long after the last note fades. She once again finds herself in the spotlight with her latest song Aasma Aasma from Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, where softness speaks louder than spectacle. While her songs continue to top playlists, that same magic carries into her live shows, where emotions feel fuller and the connection with audiences unmistakably real. In an exclusive chat with CE, she talks about Aasma Aasma, performing live and more.
Excerpts
When you first heard Aasma Aasma, what was the first emotion it stirred in you?
When I first heard Aasma Aasma, it made me feel incredibly free — almost as if I was flying in the sky. There was a sense of openness, freedom and love in it. It felt like opening your heart to someone. The lyrics, the tune, everything felt so beautiful and fresh. That freshness stayed with me strongly.
Was there a moment during recording when the song suddenly clicked emotionally for you?
Yes, especially during the antara where I enter the song. Director Ravi Udyawar was very particular that the line was delivered almost like a whisper. At that moment, Mrunal’s character was resting her head on Siddhant’s shoulder, the emotion had to be extremely delicate. That level of detailing — the nuance in both shooting and recording — really touched my heart and made me feel even more immersed in the song.
What makes a song like Aasma Aasma resonate?
Loud love songs have their place depending on the story, but when we truly express love, it’s often soft and romantic. Aasma Aasma has a very unique freshness to it. It’s romantic, modern, and contemporary, yet deeply emotional. Hesham Abdul Wahab has brought a completely new sound, which makes people want to listen to it on repeat.
The song also marks Hesham ’s Hindi debut. How was your experience working with him?
It was about time Hesham stepped into Hindi music. I’ve admired his work for a long time — Hridayam is a beautiful example. He’s not just a composer but also a producer, so the sound quality he brings is very distinctive. His music gives a project a fresh sonic identity. He’s been warmly welcomed into the Hindi music industry, and I truly hope we collaborate more in the future.
What’s something unique about southern audiences that stays with you long after a concert?
What amazes me is how beautifully audiences here embrace both worlds. I always try to sing something in the local language: Telugu, Kannada or Tamil — and the response is incredible. And when we switch to Bollywood or Punjabi music, the energy is just as strong. They deeply love their regional music but equally enjoy Bollywood songs, which is very exciting for me as an artiste.
Is there a particular live performance down south where the audience response changed the energy of the song for you on stage?
It happens almost every time. When I sing in the language of the city I’m performing in, there’s an instant connection. Music goes beyond language, but that shared familiarity creates an energy that completely changes the atmosphere. It makes me want to come back to the same audience again and again.
With experience comes choice. Are you more selective today about the songs you say yes to?
Yes, experience does bring choices. I say yes only if I genuinely connect with the melody and lyrics. If I don’t feel that connection, I won’t be able to do justice to the song. As a singer, I need to own the melody before singing it. I’ve said no a few times for that reason.
What excites you more today?
I’m always drawn to songs that move me emotionally. I’m doing a lot of independent music now and another single coming up. While chart-toppers are exciting, quality matters most to me. Ideally, I hope for music that moves people deeply and becomes a chart-topper.