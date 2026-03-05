Nidhhi Agerwal on Cinema, Success and The Raja Saab

At the launch of the Paradox Museum in Errum Manzil, actress Nidhhi Agerwal walked in with the same easy charm that has helped her win audiences over. Riding high on the attention from her recent film The Raja Saab starring Prabhas, the actress took a moment between exploring optical illusions and greeting fans to speak about fun moments on set, working with co-stars, personal style and what success truly means to her.
What do you think about Paradox Museum?
I think it’s super interesting. I’ve seen places like this abroad, but not in India. I would definitely love to come back here. We all need entertainment and, as they say, a break from reality. I think this is such a fun family outing spot. I loved the mirror set because I could see five Nidhhis in it! That was really interesting. I saw myself from every angle and kept wondering which one looked the best. (laughs)
What’s one of the funniest moments in your life?
There have been many, but recently I had a lot of fun on the sets of The Raja Saab. The entire shooting process was filled with laughter and good memories.
How was it working with Prabhas?
It was amazing. I feel very lucky to have worked with Prabhas sir. He’s such a nice person, a wonderful actor and incredibly sweet.
How would you describe your style statement?
Comfortable, chic and mostly black.
What keeps you motivated?
My goals keep me motivated. I’mbasically a hard worker, and I know I have to keep putting in the effort to reach where I want to be.
How do you define success?
Success is when you’re happy, when you have clarity and when you’re at peace. That’s real success for me. It’s always measured from where you started. It’s not about who you’re standing next to in the race; it’s about how far you’ve come.
What does cinema mean to you?
I love cinema. For me, it is love.
What’s next?
I have a couple of Telugu and Hindi films coming up, and I’m really excited about them.