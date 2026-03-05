Nidhhi Agerwal on Cinema, Success and The Raja Saab

How do you define success?

Success is when you’re happy, when you have clarity and when you’re at peace. That’s real success for me. It’s always measured from where you started. It’s not about who you’re standing next to in the race; it’s about how far you’ve come.

What does cinema mean to you?

I love cinema. For me, it is love.

What’s next?

I have a couple of Telugu and Hindi films coming up, and I’m really excited about them.