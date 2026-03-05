PVNR Expressway to get Rs 1.38 crore safety upgrades

HYDERABAD: The HMDA has initiated road safety improvement measures on the 11.6-km PVNR Expressway to enhance commuter safety.

The elevated corridor connects Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital at Mehdipatnam with Aramghar junction and provides access to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The stretch witnesses heavy daily traffic, including high-speed vehicular movement.

Officials said ramps along the expressway are particularly vulnerable due to merging and turning movements that increase accident risk, especially during low visibility and monsoon conditions.

HMDA will take up safety upgrades at an estimated cost of `1.38 crore at key ramps including Laxminagar (near pillars 84–88) connecting Rethibowli and Jubilee Hills, Upparpally (near pillar 170) linking Rajendranagar and Attapur and the Aramghar ramp.

The works include installation of chevron alignment signages and retro-reflective boards along curves, mounted on crash barriers and guardrails. Existing damaged or improperly placed signboards will also be replaced, along with rust-proofing and repainting.

Officials said the project, scheduled for completion within three months, aims to improve visibility, regulate vehicular movement and reduce accident risks on the busy corridor.