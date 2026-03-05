Two workers die after falling from sixth floor of under construction building in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two persons died and three others were severely injured after falling from the sixth floor of an under construction building in Al Hasan Colony, Tolichowki, on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Tirupathi Rao (31) and Adinarayana (47).

Officials said several workers were carrying out construction work on the outer portion of the building when they allegedly lost control and fell from a wooden plank. Four of them fell from the building.

An auto driver who was sitting in his auto was injured after one of the labourers fell on the vehicle.

After the workers fell from the building, the wall and railing also collapsed.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot. Officials are collecting information regarding the building permission and how the incident happened.

The police will register a case.