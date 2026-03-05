Yemeni, Palestinian held in interstate MDMA racket in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have apprehended a Yemeni national and a Palestinian man for allegedly operating an interstate drug racket using social media to source narcotics. The duo was caught with 150 grams of MDMA worth about Rs 25 lakh.

Sleuths with the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), along with Rajendranagar police, arrested the accused — Al-Aqar Abdurabu Mohammed Abdurabu (37), a native of Yemen, and Hasan WA Hasem (28), a native of Gaza, Palestine. Police seized MDMA and other material worth `25 lakh from their possession.

Police said Abdurabu, earlier a drug consumer, turned peddler and sourced narcotics such as MDMA and cocaine from an absconding Nigerian supplier. Orders were allegedly placed through WhatsApp and payments transferred online.

Hasem assisted him in collecting the drugs and selling them to consumers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru at higher prices. The duo allegedly used the ‘dead-drop’ method for distribution and also made direct deliveries to known consumers. In some instances, they sent drugs to Hyderabad-based peddlers through private travel buses.