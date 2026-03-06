Five former bank staff booked for Rs 70 crore fraud

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad police has registered a case against five former employees of Unity Small Finance Bank for allegedly cheating the bank of nearly Rs 70 crore by falsifying records.

The case was registered on a complaint by Ajay Kumar Punna against Basam Nikhilesh Reddy, former Regional Credit Manager (Secured Lending); Kiran Lingam, former Area Business Manager (Sales-Secured Lending); Shaik Arshad Mohammod, former Area Business Manager; Ajay Newatia, former Senior Regional Head (Business Banking Group); and E Sai Shravan Kumar, former Relationship Manager (Secured Lending).

According to the complaint, the accused, who were employed with the bank between 2023 and 2025, were entrusted with responsibilities such as loan sourcing, appraisal, underwriting, valuation coordination, disbursal and monitoring of loan accounts.