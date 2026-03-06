Hoax bomb threat triggers panic at IMD office in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) office here was placed on high alert on Friday after receiving a bomb threat by email, which was later found to be a hoax.

The threatening message was delivered to the office's official email id at about 6.30 AM on Friday and office personnel noticed it about 9.30 am and alerted the authorities, police said.

The email claimed that bombs were planted at six locations in the IMD office, which would go off.

Upon receiving information, thorough checks were conducted and the threat was declared to be a hoax, a police official told PTI, adding that investigation was underway to ascertain the sender.

The CBI court here and the Telangana High Court have also received hoax bomb threats last month.