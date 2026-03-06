Two workers fall to death from sixth floor in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two workers died and three others were injured after falling from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Nizam Colony, Tolichowki, on Thursday.

Officials said the accident occurred when four labourers working on the outer portion of the building fell after a wooden log supporting the scaffolding dislodged and broke. One of the workers fell onto an autorickshaw parked below, injuring the driver inside the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Tirupathi Rao (31) and Adinarayana (47), both natives of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

The injured were identified as R Ramesh from Srikakulam, M Ramesh from Odisha, and Hyderabad resident Ali Ahmed, the autorickshaw driver.

According to fire officials, information about the incident was received around 4 pm. By the time personnel reached the spot, the injured had already been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Officials said the workers were carrying out construction work on the exterior of the building when a log supporting the scaffolding broke. As the wooden plank placed on the logs gave way, the workers standing on it fell to the ground. Parts of the wall and railing under construction also collapsed.