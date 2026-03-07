A Pan-Asian feast unfolds at Tiga

Excerpts

Tell us about the menu.

Earlier, Tiga focused primarily on Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine, but we have now introduced Chinese cuisine as well, particularly dishes that carry a level of spice suited to Hyderabad’s palate. I have been working in Hyderabad for the past seven years, and Szechwan cuisine is quite familiar to people here because the spice levels resonate with local tastes. We have introduced around 80 to 90 dishes, including unique desserts that you won’t easily find elsewhere. The menu covers a wide variety, from dim sums and Malaysian starters to Singaporean appetisers. Guests can explore dishes made with lamb, pork, duck, crab, smoked duck, pork belly and more. Essentially, we aim to bring flavours from different corners of Asia onto one plate. We have also created a four-course menu that includes soup, a starter, a main course and dessert. It is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The idea is to offer guests a complete dining experience when they visit Tiga.