A Pan-Asian feast unfolds at Tiga

Pan-Asian cuisine has long found a loyal following in Hyderabad. The city’s diners have developed a deep appreciation for Asian flavours, and whenever there is an opportunity to indulge in the cuisine, food lovers rarely let it pass. Tiga at The Leela Hyderabad has steadily become a favourite among those seeking authentic Asian delicacies. Known for its vibrant flavours and thoughtfully curated dishes, the restaurant continues to expand its offerings. CE takes a closer look at the newly launched menu and speaks to Chef de Cuisine Krishna Rana about the inspiration behind the dishes and the evolving culinary direction at Tiga.
Excerpts
Tell us about the menu.
Earlier, Tiga focused primarily on Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine, but we have now introduced Chinese cuisine as well, particularly dishes that carry a level of spice suited to Hyderabad’s palate. I have been working in Hyderabad for the past seven years, and Szechwan cuisine is quite familiar to people here because the spice levels resonate with local tastes. We have introduced around 80 to 90 dishes, including unique desserts that you won’t easily find elsewhere. The menu covers a wide variety, from dim sums and Malaysian starters to Singaporean appetisers. Guests can explore dishes made with lamb, pork, duck, crab, smoked duck, pork belly and more. Essentially, we aim to bring flavours from different corners of Asia onto one plate. We have also created a four-course menu that includes soup, a starter, a main course and dessert. It is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The idea is to offer guests a complete dining experience when they visit Tiga.
What are the signature dishes on the menu?
In Hyderabad, the Murgh Tabak, similar to a stuffed paratha is quite popular. We have created a Chinese version of it on the menu. Another dish I would recommend is the Burnt Garlic Prawns, which pairs beautifully with certain beverages. We also serve crispy Lotus Root inspired by Thai flavours, which works wonderfully with our sauces. It’s something I often recommend to guests.
Does creating healthier versions of dishes become challenging?
Yes, it can be challenging, but it is also a great learning experience. Today, diners are increasingly health-conscious, so we try to adapt classic dishes in healthier ways. For instance, we have created dim sums shaped like carrots, which makes the dish visually appealing while also offering a lighter alternative. We also have gluten-free dim sums and parathas, and we are continuing to develop more such options.
Tell us about your journey.
I have been working as a chef for 33 years now. From the beginning, I was clear that I wanted to pursue this profession. My brother-in-law was my mentor and guide, almost like a godfather in my culinary journey. I’ve also been fortunate to work with some incredible chefs, and whatever knowledge I gained from them has found its way into my cooking.