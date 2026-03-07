Bold Bites From Asia by Soy Soi

Imagine the smoky sizzle of chicken skewers at a Bangkok night market, the gentle pull of hand-folded dumplings from a Singapore hawker stall, or the briny depth of a Burmese tea leaf salad eaten street-side in Yangon. For three days, Hyderabad didn’t need a flight ticket to get there. Zega, the Pan-Asian restaurant at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, partnered with Soy Soi for an exclusive pop-up that brought the soul of Southeast Asia’s street food culture straight to the city’s table.

Led by Chef Te Yuan Peter Tseng, culinary director at Pricol Gourmet Pvt Ltd, Soy Soi has been Chennai’s go-to Pan-Asian destination since opening in March 2017. The restaurant was born out of a deeply personal culinary journey — through the night markets of Singapore, the hawker centres of Kuala Lumpur and Malacca, and the street stalls of Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Bali and Jakarta (Indonesia), and Bangkok (Thailand) — and has spent nearly a decade translating these experiences into plates that feel both authentic and thoughtfully crafted. “This collaboration represents more than a pop-up event; it’s a cultural bridge between two dynamic cities through the universal language of Asian cuisine,” says Chef Peter Tseng.