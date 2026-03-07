Celebrating women who refuse limits

Women on wheels

Motorcycling began as a simple hobby for me. Weekend rides within the city felt exciting yet ordinary — riding on Sundays, discovering new corners and enjoying the quiet freedom of the road. Yet somewhere in the back of my mind, a question lingered: why were there so few women riders? The moment that shifted my thinking came during a journey from India to Vietnam. At the Myanmar–Thailand border, we saw two women in their mid-forties working as bike taxi drivers and delivery partners, standing confidently beside their scooters, ready for work. It wasn’t a campaign or poster — just two women doing their job. In countries like Thailand, women riders were common, but in India it was still rare. I realised there was hardly any ecosystem or pathway for women who wanted to explore mobility this way. Soon after, I conceptualised and led a 56-day cross-country motorcycle expedition from Hyderabad, something I had never attempted before. The experience made me realise that if I could invest so much time and persistence into a passion, perhaps I could pursue it as a larger purpose. That led to the initiative I founded, Mowo Fleet, focuses on training women in mobility and driving skills. For the past seven years, we have worked to build our own path in a space where social perceptions, safety concerns and family expectations often discourage women from driving. Yet 99.5% of women who enrolled, complete the training and continue driving. In 2022, we trained women auto drivers in the Charminar area, and today they confidently navigate those streets. We have also partnered with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty to train 100 women bus drivers in Telangana — a first-of-its-kind initiative. This Women’s Day, my message is simple: no profession belongs to a particular gender — the real question is whether we are willing to learn.

– Jai Bharathi Addepalli, motorcyclist and CEO/Founder at Mowo Fleet