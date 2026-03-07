Distressed over poor performance in exam, 17-year-old dies by suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old Intermediate student, Nukalagudem Gautham Reddy, from Keesara, died by suicide, reportedly distressed as he felt he had not performed well in one of his examinations.

Police said the victim’s father, Nukalagudem Mahender Reddy, told officials that his son had been appearing for the Intermediate first-year examinations and was upset as he felt he had not performed well in one of the papers. He reportedly advised him to forget about it and focus on the remaining exams.

On Thursday, Mahender Reddy and his wife left for work while their younger son went to school, leaving Gautham at home to prepare for the next examination.

Later in the day, the victim’s mother tried calling him but received no response. She then asked a neighbour, Jyothi, to check on him, who found Gautham hanging from a ceiling hook with a chunni. Upon receiving the information, the boy’s parents rushed to the spot. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention Helpline

Tele MANAS counsellors at: 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416