Many layers of Kashmiri cuisine

For many, Kashmiri cuisine begins and ends with wazwan — the elaborate ceremonial feast famed for its lavish spread of meat dishes. But as Chef Parvinder explains, “People often associate Kashmiri food only with wazwan. But it is just one part of a much wider food tradition.” Traditionally served at Muslim weddings, wazwan — literally a feast prepared by a master chef or waza — is not everyday fare, even in Kashmir. The region’s food culture is shaped by three distinct culinary streams: Muslim wazwan cuisine, Kashmiri Pandit cuisine and the lesser-known Sikh cuisine of Kashmir.

Kashmiri Pandit cooking follows strict dietary principles, notably avoiding onion and garlic, yet producing remarkably robust flavours, particularly in lamb preparations. These practices evolved partly from necessity. During harsh winters, when fresh vegetables were unavailable for months, dried ingredients and carefully preserved spices sustained households. Sikh cuisine, meanwhile, borrows from both Pandit and Muslim traditions while incorporating Punjabi influences, resulting in richer gravies and layered textures.

For Chef Parvinder, these traditions are deeply personal. Childhood visits to his ancestral village near Baramulla, along the road to Gulmarg, were marked by week-long weddings, communal cooking and meals served in generous courses. Food, he learned early, was not merely sustenance but identity — an anchor to land and lineage. Despite mastering elaborate techniques and ceremonial feasts, his own tastes remain disarmingly simple: rice with ghee, dal and seasonal vegetables.