Reviving the lost magic of storytelling

Excerpts

How you got the idea of starting Vinumaree?

I started Vinumaree in 2020 during the Covid lockdown. I have always been passionate about reading storybooks since childhood. My parents played a huge role in nurturing that love. My mother narrated stories in a very dramatic way, while my father introduced me to mythological stories.

As a child, I sometimes found mythological films boring, but my father taught me how to truly watch and understand a story. He encouraged me to look at stories as they are instead of immediately interpreting them through my own assumptions. When you do that, your perception changes — you begin to read between the lines and understand the deeper intention behind the narrative. Over time, I realised stories are powerful life lessons. Much of what we call life skills today — perspective, ethics and emotional understanding — I learned from books, my parents and storytelling.

My mother always encouraged me to write. I would rewrite traditional stories and adapt them for today’s generation. The Panchatantra stories introduced by Vishnu Sharma are timeless, but I felt they could be simplified slightly to make them more accessible for modern listeners. That’s when the idea of audio storytelling came to me. When stories are shown visually, imagination becomes limited. But when you listen, you create your own images in your mind. I wanted children to experience the same imaginative freedom I had while growing up.