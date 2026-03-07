Women’s Day observations

Tomorrow is Women’s Day. Which means men across the country will suddenly remember the women in their contact list.

Last year I wished someone ‘Happy Women’s Day’. She replied with a message so long I had to scroll twice to reach the end. It explained how women are ignored the entire year and suddenly on this one day everyone becomes extra respectful.

I had no counter-argument. When it comes to women, I follow Osho’s philosophy: women are not meant to be understood, they are meant to be loved.

So I double-tapped the message and sent a heart.

I also never know where explaining ends and mansplaining begins, so this year I am sticking to observations.

The first time I learned Women’s Day existed was at my first job at Amazon. HR sent a cheerful email with balloons, flowers and inspirational quotes. Then they organised a rangoli competition.

Classic HR logic.

Women employees who usually work in finance, operations and engineering were suddenly making rangoli designs. Which is interesting, because if they didn’t have the job they might actually be doing rangoli at home anyway.

After the event they had to clean the colours themselves, in exchange for Amazon coupons. Redeemable only on Amazon.