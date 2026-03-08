ACB finds delays, lapses at municipal office under Cyberabad Corporation

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a surprise inspection at the office of the deputy commissioner of Serilingampally circle-49 under the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and found delays in processing building permissions, lapses in action against unauthorised constructions and suspicious financial transactions.

The circle was reorganised from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and brought under the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation on December 2, 2025. As the reorganisation process is still ongoing, records prior to that date were not available at the Circle-49 office. Officials therefore examined documents maintained from December 2025 onwards.

According to the ACB, the office received 285 applications for building permissions during this period.

Of these, 134 were approved and 21 rejected, while 63 remain under process and the rest are at stages such as shortfall notices, fee intimation and hold.

Among the pending applications, 16 are with the Section Officer, 25 with the Assistant City Planner and 22 with the Deputy Commissioner. Officials found that 21 applications had crossed the prescribed 21-day processing period.