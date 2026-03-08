CM Revanth Reddy implements poll pledge

KAMAREDDY: What began as a promise during a padayatra before the 2023 Assembly elections has now turned into a new beginning for two families in Chinnamalla Reddy village.

Ahead of the polls, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the homes of Bhiknoor Laxmi and Chityala Rajamani during his padayatra. Moved by their difficult living conditions, he assured them that the government would provide houses under the Indiramma housing scheme if voted to power.

Acting on the assurance, government advisor Md Shabbir Ali took up the matter with officials. The two women were selected as beneficiaries and houses were sanctioned under the scheme. With construction now complete, a gruha pravesham ceremony was held on Saturday.

Shabbir Ali and District Collector Ashish Sangwan attended the ceremony and conveyed their best wishes to the beneficiaries. New clothes and essential household items were also distributed.

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka spoke with the families over the phone and extended her greetings.