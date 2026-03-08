Hyderabad

Gaddar Film Awards: Debutants from Telugu cinema steal the spotlight

In the acting categories, Naga Chaitanya won Best Actor for Thandel, while Rashmika Mandanna won Best Actress for The Girlfriend.
Best Film award went to Raju Weds Rambai
Best Film award went to Raju Weds Rambai
Suresh Kavirayani
Updated on
3 min read

HYDERABAD: The state government’s second Gaddar Film Awards, announced on Saturday, turned into an unexpected celebration of new voices. Instead of a predictable sweep by industry veterans, debutant directors walked away with the top three feature film honours, signalling a shift towards recognising emerging talent in Telugu cinema.

The Best Film award went to Raju Weds Rambai, based on a true incident in Telangana. The film marked the directorial debut of Saailu Kampati, who also won the Best Director award. Chaitu Jonnalagadda received a Special Jury Award for his performance in the film, while Anurag Kulkarni won Best Playback Singer for the song Rambai Nee Meeda Naku Manasu Ayane.

Dhandoraa, directed by debutant Muralikanth D, won the Second Best Feature Film award. The film examines caste discrimination in a rural Telangana village. Actor Sivaji won Best Supporting Actor for his performance, while Mark K Robin received the Best Music Director award.

Another debut filmmaker, Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu, won the Third Best Feature Film award for The Great Pre-Wedding Show. Rohan Roy from the same film won the Best Child Actor award. The small-budget film Little Hearts, directed by debutant Sai Marthand, won Best Debut Feature Film.

In the acting categories, Naga Chaitanya won Best Actor for Thandel, while Rashmika Mandanna won Best Actress for The Girlfriend. Bhumika Chawla received the Best Supporting Actress award for Euphoria, directed by Gunasekhar.

Among the special honours, Chiranjeevi received the NTR National Film Award, while Kamal Haasan was honoured with the Paidi Jairaj Film Award. Filmmaker R Narayana Murthy received the TL Kantha Rao Film Award for his contribution to socially driven cinema.

Veteran actress Jayasudha was honoured with the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Film Award, instituted this year. Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao received the BN Reddy Award, lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja was honoured with the C Narayana Reddy Award, and producer C Ashwini Dutt received the Nagireddy–Chakrapani Award. Ramesh Prasad of Prasad Labs and Prasad Multiplex was conferred the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.

Senior journalist Prabhu won the Best Book on Telugu Cinema for Shunyam Nundi Shikharagralaku. In the Special Jury category, Roshan Meka won for Champion, Ananthika Sanilkumar for 8 Vasanthalu and Raj Rachakonda for 23, a film based on real incidents including the 1991 Chundur massacre, the Chilakaluripet bus fire of 1993 and the Jubilee Hills bomb blast of 1997.

Director Anil Ravipudi’s commercial hit Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, starring Venkatesh, won the Best Wholesome Entertainment Film award, with Ravipudi also receiving the Best Screenplay award.

Actor Nani produced Court, which won Best Feature Film on Social Message. The film marked the directorial debut of Ram Jagadish. The film Mirai won three technical awards — Best Special Effects, Best Cinematography and Best Editing — while Gunasekhar received the Best Story Writer award for Euphoria.

Several award-winning films this year, including Raju Weds Rambai, Dhandoraa and Champion, draw from stories rooted in Telangana.

Music director Mani Sharma chaired the Feature Film jury, Kanakamedala Vijay Krishna headed the Short Film jury, and Thammareddy Bharadwaj led the Special Jury committee. Writer and director Thanikella Bharani chaired the jury for Books and Critics on Telugu Cinema.

Gaddar Film Awards 2025

Special Honours

NTR National Film Award: Konidela Chiranjeevi

Paidi Jairaj Film Award: Kamal Haasan

 BN Reddy Film Award: Singeetham Srinivasa Rao

 Nagireddy–Chakrapani Award: Ch Ashwini Dutt

 TL Kantha Rao Film Award: R Narayana Murthy

 Raghupathi Venkaiah Award: Ramesh Prasad

 C Narayana Reddy Film Award: Suddala Ashok Teja

 Akkineni Nageswara Rao Award: Jayasudha

Feature Film Awards

Best Film: Raju Weds Rambai

Second Best Film: Dhandoraa

 Third Best Film:The Great Pre-Wedding Show

 National Integration/Social Uplift: Thandel

 Environment/Heritage/History: EGWA

 Best Debut Film: Little Hearts

 Wholesome Entertainment: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

 Social Message Film: Court

 Best Special Effects Film: Mirai

 Best Children’s Film: Anaganaga

Technical Awards

Story: Gunasekhar (Euphoria)

Screenplay: Anil Ravipudi (Sankranthiki Vasthunnam)

 Lyricist: Nandakishore (Kubera)

 Cinematography: Karthik Ghattamaneni (Mirai)

 Editing: Sreekar Prasad (Mirai)

 Audiography: MR Radhakrishnan (Kishkindhapuri)

 Choreography: Aata Sandeep (Champion)

 Art Direction: Thota Tharani (Champion)

 Action: Peter Hein (Champion)

 Make-up: Y Govindaraju (Akhanda 2)

 Costume: Chandrakant Sonavani, Ajay Kumar Nambala (Champion)

Major Awards

Director: Saailu Kampati (Raju Weds Rambai)

Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)

Supporting Actor: Sivaji (Dhandoraa)

Supporting Actress: Bhumika Chawla (Euphoria)

Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend)

 Music Director: Mark K Robin (Dhandoraa)

 Male Singer: Anurag Kulkarni (Raju Weds Rambai)

 Female Singer: Sahithi Chaganti (Kannappa)

 Comedian: Krishna Teja Reddy (Jigris)

 Child Artist: Rohan Roy (The Great Pre-Wedding Show)

Books & Criticism

 Best Book: Shunyam Nundi Shikharagralaku — Prabhu

 Best Critic: H Ramesh Babu

Special Jury

 Raj Rachakonda (23)

 Chaitu Jonnalagadda (Raju Weds Rambai)

 Roshan Meka (Champion)

 Ananthika Sanilkumar (8 Vasanthalu)

Documentary

 First: Unity

(The Man of Social Justice)

 Second: The First Action Hero Paidi Jairaj Prasthanam

 Third: Mahamaneeshi Dr AS Rao

Short Films

 First: Vanajeevi Ramaiah

 Second: Mouname

Nee Bhasha

 Third: Cyber Slavery

 Diploma of Merit: Talli Dandrula Atma Gouravam

Gaddar Film Awards

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com