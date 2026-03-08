Gaddar Film Awards: Debutants from Telugu cinema steal the spotlight

HYDERABAD: The state government’s second Gaddar Film Awards, announced on Saturday, turned into an unexpected celebration of new voices. Instead of a predictable sweep by industry veterans, debutant directors walked away with the top three feature film honours, signalling a shift towards recognising emerging talent in Telugu cinema.

The Best Film award went to Raju Weds Rambai, based on a true incident in Telangana. The film marked the directorial debut of Saailu Kampati, who also won the Best Director award. Chaitu Jonnalagadda received a Special Jury Award for his performance in the film, while Anurag Kulkarni won Best Playback Singer for the song Rambai Nee Meeda Naku Manasu Ayane.

Dhandoraa, directed by debutant Muralikanth D, won the Second Best Feature Film award. The film examines caste discrimination in a rural Telangana village. Actor Sivaji won Best Supporting Actor for his performance, while Mark K Robin received the Best Music Director award.

Another debut filmmaker, Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu, won the Third Best Feature Film award for The Great Pre-Wedding Show. Rohan Roy from the same film won the Best Child Actor award. The small-budget film Little Hearts, directed by debutant Sai Marthand, won Best Debut Feature Film.

In the acting categories, Naga Chaitanya won Best Actor for Thandel, while Rashmika Mandanna won Best Actress for The Girlfriend. Bhumika Chawla received the Best Supporting Actress award for Euphoria, directed by Gunasekhar.

Among the special honours, Chiranjeevi received the NTR National Film Award, while Kamal Haasan was honoured with the Paidi Jairaj Film Award. Filmmaker R Narayana Murthy received the TL Kantha Rao Film Award for his contribution to socially driven cinema.