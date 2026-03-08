Hyderabad emerging as global AI-driven fintech hub: Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Telangana is rapidly emerging as a global hub for artificial intelligence-driven financial technology, with several leading international financial institutions establishing major innovation and engineering centres in Hyderabad, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Saturday.

According to the minister, Hyderabad currently hosts nearly 400 Global Capability Centres employing more than 3 lakh professionals, while Telangana’s technology sector generates over USD 40 billion in IT exports.

Addressing the CFO Summit organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), he said AI is transforming the role of technology within organisations from a cost centre into a strategic engine that drives value creation, growth, innovation and improved financial decision-making.

Sridhar said Hyderabad has built one of the world’s strongest financial technology ecosystems, with several global financial majors — including Vanguard, UBS, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, MassMutual, Franklin Templeton, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup — operating large technology and analytics centres in the city. He said the state government is focusing on the next phase of growth through initiatives such as AI City, Future City and AIKAM, aimed at strengthening the artificial intelligence ecosystem, expanding digital infrastructure and building large-scale talent for the emerging AI-driven economy.

Highlighting the evolving role of finance leaders, the minister said chief financial officers are increasingly becoming key drivers of digital transformation by guiding investments in technology, artificial intelligence and data-driven capabilities that will shape the future competitiveness of global enterprises.