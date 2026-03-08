Meet Jadhav Sandeep, a 21-year-old who leads drive to break silence around menstrual hygiene

HYDERABAD: While Osmania University stands as a hub of higher education in the heart of Hyderabad, a different kind of lesson unfolds nearby under the shade of trees. Away from lecture halls and textbooks, a group of women and girls gather to discuss something that classrooms and families have long ignored: menstrual hygiene. Even as the city’s skyline grows, deeply rooted taboos persist. Many women continue to rely on unhygienic cloth during menstruation — not by choice, but because silence around the subject leaves them with few alternatives. But on the fringes of the campus, that silence is slowly beginning to break.

Recently, women and young girls assembled near OU as volunteers from Voice for Welfare distributed sanitary pads and spoke about hygiene, health and dignity — subjects that have rarely been addressed in many such communities. The effort is part of a growing grassroots initiative led by 21-year-old Jadhav Sandeep, whose journey into social work began not in the city but in the tribal hamlets of Adilabad.

“In September 2025, we conducted sessions for women on menstrual health, hygiene and child marriage. Later, in January, we held sessions specifically for men, addressing issues like domestic violence, addiction and early marriage,” Pooja, a volunteer who joined the initiative in November 2023, says.

For many young girls, these sessions are the first time such topics are discussed openly.

Kriti (name changed), a student living near OU, says, “We have always used cloth because I thought that was the only option we had. Now I am learning about other products and hygiene. This time we received sanitary pads through Sandeep bhaiya, but I don’t know if we will be able to afford them regularly.”