Two girls found dead, one missing, after father throws them into lake in Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: A series of missing children cases has created alarm in Kamareddy town after two young girls were found dead in a local lake while their sister remained missing. In a separate incident, two boys who went missing on Friday remain untraced.

According to Kamareddy Station House Officer B Narahari, an auto driver, Ismail, took his three daughters, Shifaat (8), Aayat (7) and Maryam (5), with him in his auto rickshaw earlier in the day but did not return home with them.

Their mother later approached the police and reported that the children were missing.

Police launched a search operation and zeroed in on Pedda Cheruvu as the last seen location. Later, the bodies of Aayat and Maryam were recovered from the water.

The father later confessed before the police that he threw the girls into the lake as he was unable to take care of them due to his poor financial condition.

In a separate development, two boys who went missing on Friday also remain untraced. The children belong to two different families.

Police said the boys had left their homes but did not return. Their parents later lodged complaints at the police station.